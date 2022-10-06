Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health

Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition.

Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.

AEG Presents has yet to announce refunds or new concert dates, and urges fans to “visit respective ticketing agencies for more info”.

AEG Presents Asia previously shared in a statement that the Asia leg of the tour is expected to continue as scheduled, writing, “We can’t wait to see [Bieber] back on the road. Our understanding is the Asia leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled. Stay tuned for more updates.”

On September 6, Bieber postponed the remaining dates of his ‘Justice’ world tour. In a statement issued through TMZ, Bieber said that his rapid return to touring with six live shows in Europe after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome had left him exhausted, with the singer sharing that following his performance at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival that “the exhaustion overtook [him]” and he realised he needed to focus on his health.

In a more recent update on September 15, AEG Presents revealed that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates in India, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel would be postponed due to the singer’s health conditions. Refunds are being offered via BookMyShow and at point of purchase.

Bieber revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in mid-June, a few days after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.