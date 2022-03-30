Justin Bieber adds new Jakarta concert after first date sells out in an hour

Justin Bieber has announced a second show in Jakarta, Indonesia this November after the first reportedly sold out within an hour.

The show is set to take place on November 2, one day before its previously announced and now sold-out November 3 show at Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno. The concert venue has a maximum capacity of 20,000.

Ticket sale dates have yet to be announced, although ticket prices are expected to match that of the November 3 date. A maximum of eight regular tickets can be purchased at once, while the limit for VIP tickets is four.

The additional show comes due to an “overwhelming demand” for tickets, with the November 3 show selling out within an hour of going on sale on March 29, per a Coconuts report.

Fans who were unable to snap up tickets took to social media to air their grievances, some blaming ticketing site Blibli for not being able to handle the traffic and crashing, leading to hour-long queues.

Just a suggestion @bliblidotcom to pause the sales, bikin announcement for everyone to leave the web and app until designated time, fix your website, add your server capacity, comeback stronger. AND APOLOGIZE PROPERLY #JustinBieberinJakarta — 𝐤𝐚𝐲 (@wh0reforlalisa) March 29, 2022

The November 2 show marks the third Southeast Asian show that Bieber is set to perform this year, following an October 22 show in Kuala Lumpur and the sold-out November 3 show in Jakarta.

Bieber previously announced four shows in Japan. On November 9, the Canadian pop star will perform at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, before performing at the Osaka Dome on November 12 and 13. He will wrap up the Japan leg with two shows at the Tokyo Dome on November 16 and November 17.

Promoters have teased more Asian dates to be announced.