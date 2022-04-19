Justin Bieber announces concert in Singapore this October

Justin Bieber will return to Singapore this October for his first concert in the city-state since 2013.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Asia announced the gig via Instagram on Tuesday (April 19). The concert is currently scheduled to take place on October 25 at the National Stadium.

Tickets to the Singapore show will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, April 21 at 10am local time. Tickets are being priced at S$108, $148, $198, $248, $298 and $348.

While a specific number of attendees for the concerts has yet to be announced, the Singapore National Stadium was able to seat 55,000 people pre-COVID. Under the country’s current COVID-19 guidelines, venues that can host more than 1,000 attendees will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity.

The concerts will not require a pre-event COVID-19 test, in line with the latest Community Safe Management Measures by Singapore’s Ministry of Health. However, proof of vaccination must be shown to gain entry.

The Singapore concert is the latest Southeast Asia show that has been announced for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour. The Canadian pop star previously announced three concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia. All of those gigs are now sold out.

Justin Bieber was notably scheduled to perform in Singapore in 2017 as part of the Purpose World Tour. However, the entire tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The upcoming October 2022 show will mark Bieber’s first in Singapore since 2013.

Justin Bieber’s Singapore show is the latest large-scale concert to be announced following the city-state’s easing of pandemic safety measures after a two-year ban on live music in March.

Other concerts and large-scale music events taking place in Singapore this year include A-Lin at the Indoor Stadium in May, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October and Mayday and Jay Chou at the National Stadium in December.