Justin Bieber to perform in Malaysia, Indonesia this October and November

Justin Bieber is set to return to Asia for a series of live shows later this year.

Bieber will be performing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia as part of his ‘Justice’ world tour along with four shows in Japan. The tour dates were announced by Universal Music Malaysia.

The show in Kuala Lumpur will take place on October 22 at the National Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of over 87,000. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 11AM MYT on March 31 via Go Live Asia. Tickets will cost between MYR 288 and MYR 2,088.

The Jakarta concert – per Bandwagon – will take place on November 3 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium. Ticketing details for the Indonesia show have yet to be announced.

The two dates are the only Southeast Asian shows planned for Bieber for the time being. It is currently unclear if more shows in the region will be announced in the coming months.

Bieber previously announced four shows in Japan. On November 9, the Canadian pop star will perform at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, before performing at the Osaka Dome on November 12. He will wrap up his Asia slate of shows with two shows at the Tokyo Dome on November 16 and November 17.

The Asian tour dates for Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ World Tour is:

October 22 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 3 – Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium – Jakarta, Indonesia

November 9 – Nagoya Dome – Nagoya, Japan

November 12 – Osaka Dome – Osaka, Japan

November 16 and 17 – Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan