Justin Bieber’s Asia tour “to continue as scheduled” despite ‘Justice’ world tour postponements

Justin Bieber is expected to continue the Asia leg of his ‘Justice’ world tour as scheduled despite the recent announcement that all remaining dates have been cancelled due to health issues.

Tour organisers AEG Presents Asia shared in a statement posted on their Instagram page that the Asia leg of the tour is expected to continue as scheduled, writing: “Beliebers in Asia, we are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first.”

“We can’t wait to see him back on the road. Our understanding is the Asia leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Advertisement

It was announced yesterday (September 6) that Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his ‘Justice’ world tour. In a statement issued through TMZ, Bieber said that his recent return to touring after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome had left him exhausted, admitting that his six live shows in Europe took a “real toll”. He continued, “This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Bieber went on to perform at Rock In Rio in Brazil, where he realised that he needed more time to recover. He shared, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in mid-June, a few days after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.

Justin Bieber’s scheduled Asia 2022 tour dates are:

OCTOBER:

18 – New Delhi, India

22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25 – Singapore, Singapore

29 – Manila, Philippines

NOVEMBER:

02 – Jakarta, Indonesia

03 – Jakarta, Indonesia

06 – Bangkok, Thailand

09 – Nagoya, Japan

12 – Osaka, Japan

13 – Osaka, Japan

16 – Tokyo, Japan

17 – Tokyo, Japan