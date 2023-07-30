Justin Timberlake and Timbaland tease collaboration with Nelly Furtado

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland have teased a potential forthcoming collaboration with Nelly Furtado.

The trio’s single ‘Give It To Me’ has recently gone viral on TikTok with hundreds of thousands of videos created to a sped-up version of the song.

Timbaland took to Instagram this week to hint that another track from the trio is coming soon, with Timbaland having worked extensively with Timberlake in the past, and also with Furtado on 2006 album ‘Loose’.

The first post shared was of a photo of Timbaland and Timberlake in the studio on a FaceTime call with Furtado, in which he called them “da dream team”.

A second post featured a snippet of Furtado vocals on an unheard track, to which he wrote: “Oooooooo boyyyyyyy. We back!!!!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Timbaland confirmed that his longtime collaborator Timberlake has finished his next album.

“We just finished up and everything sounds great,” said Timbaland. “Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming.”

Timbaland – real name, Tim Mosley – also said that we will see “fun Justin” and hear more sounds similar to Timberlake’s second studio album, ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’.

“[The album]’s like ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us,” he said. “Music is a young sport. Of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like ‘FutureSex…’ part two. So, we did songs that will fit that.”

Timberlake hasn’t released an album since 2018’s ‘Man of the Woods‘, which NME gave three stars, saying: “Do not be fooled by JT’s new outdoorsy image… he’s still the funky pop magician we know and love.”