Justin Timberlake announces free one-off London show

Justin Timberlake has announced a free one-off show in London next week.

The US singer made the surprise announcement today (February 16), revealing that he will be performing at the Roundhouse in Camden on Friday, February 23.

Tickets to attend are free but space is limited, and a lottery registration is currently open now here until 11:59pm GMT on Sunday, February 18.

Advertisement

The ‘Mirrors’ singer shared the news with a picture on social media which showed posters plastered across a boarded up storefront reading: “Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in London. Roundhouse 2/23.”

Fans can request up to two tickets for the “one night only” performance. If selected, attendees will receive an email by Tuesday (February 20) evening to confirm. Tickets will then automatically appear in Ticketmaster accounts Friday morning.

The surprise show comes after the ‘Take Back The Night’ artist recently announced a 2024 world tour – his first in five years.

The string of live shows will kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 29, followed by shows in Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Boston, New York and many more.

He recently added another batch of dates to the run, which will see him perform three extra dates for his Brooklyn stop, along with added performances in Seattle, Las Vegas, Boston and more.

Tickets are free but space is limited.https://t.co/fMzmZe4eNu — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

UK and European tour dates are expected to be announced at a later date.

Timberlake also recently announced his new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ alongside lead single ‘Selfish’, marking his first solo release in over five years.

The new record will be his first since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME said in a three-star found him “embracing a love of the outdoors and a (kinda) brand-new sound”, adding that “the old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace”.

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.