Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more voice support for Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more celebrities and musicians have voiced support for Britney Spears following the emotional testimony she delivered in a court hearing yesterday.

Spears addressed a Los Angeles court in an open hearing yesterday (June 23), where she called for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008, without further evaluation.

“I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough,” she said in a 24-minute long testimony. “All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car. And I would honestly like to sue my family.”

Since news broke of Spears’ testimony, celebrities have joined fans in sharing support for the pop star.

Timberlake, Spears’ partner from 1999 to 2002, took to social media to say: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He continued: “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time,” he concluded, voicing support on behalf of his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

“We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Earlier this year, Timberlake had publicly apologised to Spears, where he said that “failed” her – and Janet Jackson – in the past by contributing to a system that “condones misogyny and racism”.

Mariah Carey also offered her support for Spears, sharing a short message: “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Halsey shared their support while also saying they admired Spears’ courage for speaking out publicly.

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” they said. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Halsey went on to say, “Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney”.

Other celebrities, such as Brandy, Rose McGowan, Jameela Jamil and more, also voiced their support on social media, which you can view below.

Spears’ testimony in court marks a significant development for her controversial conservatorship, co-managed by her father Jamie Spears. Spears’ conservatorship, which prompted the fan-created #FreeBritney moment, became of renewed public interest following the February premiere of documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Following Spears’ address to the court, Jamie Spears’ lawyer said that his client’s statement was that he’s “sorry to hear she’s suffering and in so much pain” and that he “misses his daughter very much”.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer has previously said that Britney’s fans “have it wrong” about the conservatorship, and that “Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest”.

After Spears finished her testimony, Judge Brenda Penny told the court that Spears would still have to file formal paperwork with the court to end the conservatorship or make other significant changes.

