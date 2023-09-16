Justin Timberlake says new *NSYNC track is “a love letter” to fans

Justin Timberlake has opened up about the new *NSYNC track, which was announced earlier this week by the newly reunited band.

The track, which is their first new song in over 20 years, is called ‘Better Place’ and will see the famous nineties boyband reunite once more.

The boyband – comprised of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass – reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) where they presented Taylor Swift with an award.

It comes after a comeback track from the group was teased via posters for the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together. The promos featured the *NSYNC logo, with a QR code directing fans to a website containing a snippet of music.

Since then, Timberlake has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track and how he pitched the idea to other *NSYNC members.”So many stars aligned…If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans,” Timberlake told them. “I would be honoured to have the group on the song.”

“When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special,” Timberlake wrote on the caption to the video. “Better Place is coming 9/29. LOVE Y’ALL.”

You can watch the clip here:

*NSYNC hinted at the announcement on social media recently by lip-syncing to a classic scene from Friends, in which Joey and Rachel discuss a secret within the group.

‘Better Place’ marks the boyband’s first release of new material since 2002. Timberlake embarked on what would become a hugely successful solo career that year, with *NSYNC officially parting ways in 2007.

Prior to this week’s VMAs appearance, the group came together at the same event in 2013 before reuniting for their Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2018.

*NSYNC presented Swift with the Best Pop award at the 2023 VMAs. Expressing her excitement over the comeback, the ‘Midnights’ singer said: “I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is.

“You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is… it’s too much.”