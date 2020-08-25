Justin Townes Earle died of a “probable drug overdose”, according to police

Justin Townes Earle died of a “probable drug overdose”, according to a Nashville police spokesperson.

The singer-songwriter’s death was confirmed in a statement posted to his official Facebook page yesterday (August 24). He was 38.

Today (August 25), Metro Nashville Police Department told The Tennessean that officers had conducted a welfare check at Earle’s apartment on Sunday (August 23) after one of his friends reported that they hadn’t been able to contact the musician since last Thursday (August 20).

Police spokesperson Don Aaron told WKRN that the Nashville Fire Department then entered the property where they found Earle dead. Aaron said that the cause of death was a “probable drug overdose”, though an autopsy is still pending.

He confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle or foul play.

Earle had struggled with addiction since he was 12 years old, and spent time in rehab on a number of occasions.

Yesterday’s statement confirming the musician’s death read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The message also included lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”.

Among those to pay tribute to Earle upon the news breaking were Frank Turner, Billy Bragg and Stephen King.

Frank Turner wrote: “Sad news about Justin Townes Earle. We played a handful of shows together over the years. He was a week younger than me but always felt like an older soul. A kind guy and a wonderful songwriter. RIP.”