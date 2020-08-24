Frank Turner, Stephen King and Billy Bragg pay tribute to Justin Townes Earle who has died

Frank Turner, Billy Bragg and Stephen King are among a host of celebrities who have paid tribute to Nashville singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, who has died aged 38.

A statement alongside a picture of Earle was posted to the musician’s official Facebook page earlier today (August 24). It reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

Advertisement

The post also shared lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’, taken from ‘Single Mothers’: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”.

See it below.

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many… Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The son of Steve Earle, Justin shared nine albums throughout his career, with the latest – ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes’ – released in May of last year.

Earle’s cause of death is not known to the public at the time of writing.

On social media, tributes to Earle were shared by his contemporaries, musicians and fans.

Advertisement

Folk group The Head and The Heart said in a tweet: “We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul.”

Frank Turner added: “Sad news about Justin Townes Earle. We played a handful of shows together over the years. He was a week younger than me but always felt like an older soul. A kind guy and a wonderful songwriter. RIP.”

Billy Bragg also expressed his sadness, writing: “I’m saddened to hear that we have lost Justin Townes Earle and at such a young age. I worked with him last year and found him to be a brilliant songwriter and generous soul. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, author Stephen King paid his respects. “It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss,” he said.

You can read a host of tributes below:

RIP Justin Townes Earle… We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) August 24, 2020

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

Sad news about Justin Townes Earle. We played a handful of shows together over the years. He was a week younger than me but always felt like an older soul. A kind guy and a wonderful songwriter. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) August 24, 2020

I'm saddened to hear that we have lost Justin Townes Earle and at such a young age. I worked with him last year and found him to be a brilliant songwriter and generous soul. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 24, 2020

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle… he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2020

My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter…he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly….he understood struggle, he understood joy…I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him…we will miss you JT ❤ pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif — Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020

Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020

I am beyond heartbroken. You were my muse, my friend, and my brother. I will always remember your kindness. Your songs will live forever. You can rest easy now. #justinTownesEarle pic.twitter.com/E9vKDlQSWh — Sammy Brue (@SammyBrue) August 24, 2020

Just saw Justin Townes Earle died. I love his music. So very sad. — Larry Hooper (@Hooper) August 24, 2020

Rest of peace, Justin Townes Earle. Worked his 5 albums on Bloodshot Records and was so kind, so grateful of the good things music brought to him. Nothing's gonna change the way I feel about you now. pic.twitter.com/op1q0sFnDY — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 24, 2020

RIP Justin Townes Earle…

We had the honor of having him play our stage. He was such an incredible songwriter and talented soul. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and everyone who was touched by his music. 📸: @DinoPhoto pic.twitter.com/4QB28lT7B0 — The Capitol Theatre 🐿 (@capitoltheatre) August 24, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. He was an incredible talent. https://t.co/6sbXYjD1Z1 pic.twitter.com/bXsFUD82aG — Fortunate Ones (@FortunateOnesNL) August 24, 2020

1st my friend Ron from the Supersuckers, now Justin Townes Earle who I knew & played shows with…this is so sad. My heart breaks for Steve & the Earle family. ❤️🙏 — JESSE DAYTON (@jessedayton) August 24, 2020