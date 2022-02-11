JYP Entertainment expands partnership with Republic Records

K-pop entertainment agency JYP Entertainment has expanded its existing partnership with US-based label Republic Records.

According to a report by Billboard, the South Korean company has opted to expand its existing strategic partnership with Republic Records, which is owned by Universal Music Group. The two companies first started the partnership in 2020, where they foucsed on the international expansion of girl group TWICE.

JYP Entertainment and Republic Records’ partnership will now extend to include two more of the K-pop giant’s acts – namely Stray Kids and ITZY – in their plan for promotions outside of South Korea.

Both groups will also be receiving support from Republic Records’ subsidiary independent label Imperial, which had previously helped to launch and market TWICE’s recent records since the JYP-Republic partnership had launched.

“We are beyond delighted to move forward with Republic Records, the most outstanding label in the United States, in developing the major artist roster of the two companies’ hereafter, starting with the successful kickoff TWICE has brought,” JYP Entertainment CEO Jimmy Jeong told Billboard of the expansion.

“We have absolute confidence that, together, we will lead the rapidly changing music industry from both in and out, alongside our prominent artists’ creations,” Jeong added. Both music labels also teased that there would be “more news to be announced soon” regarding their partnership.

Republic Records is home to a number of A-list musicians, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and more. Aside from acts managed by JYP Entertainment, other K-pop groups also housed under Republic Records include Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and TRI.BE.