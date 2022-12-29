JYP Entertainment announces open auditions for new trainees in six Korean cities

JYP Entertainment – home to top K-pop acts such as Stray Kids, TWICE, ITZY and more –has announced the launch of an in-person open audition programme in six cities across South Korea.

Dubbed the JYP Official Annual Audition, the JYP Entertainment casting team will be setting up physical locations in the cities of Seoul, Incheon/Gyeonggi, Gwangju/Jeolla, Daegu/Gyeongbuk, Busan/Gyeongnam and Daejeon/Chungcheong in the next two months in search of new trainees to join the label’s ranks. According to this notice, interested parties are to register their interest online from December 26 onwards, with the registration windows closing a day before the respective regional audition dates.

Auditions will begin first in Incheon in late January, before they move to Gwangju, Daejeon, Busan and Daegu in that order. The programme will then wrap up in Seoul over the course of three days in mid-February.

Participants are to pick one of the following audition categories prior to their audition: singing, rapping, dancing, acting or modelling. To qualify for the auditions, participants must be born between 2001 and 2012, regardless of nationality or gender. Walk-in registrations are also available on the day of each regional audition.

The upcoming audition programme, dubbed the JYP 17th Official Annual Audition, will be the first time in-person auditions are being held after three years after the global pandemic.

In other JYP Entertainment news, TWICE are set to drop a brand-new English single next month as a pre-release track for the group’s forthcoming 12th mini-album. Titled ‘Our Youth’, the forthcoming record is due out in March 2023.

The new track will arrive only four months since the nine-piece’s last project, the August EP ‘Between 1&2’. Headlined by title track ‘Talk That Talk’, the record’s release was TWICE’s first and only domestic release of 2022, and was also their first music together since all nine members unanimously renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ‘Between 1&2’ as “a fitting end to an album where TWICE acknowledge how far they have come”. “Between the fierce competition of Sixteen and early years spent doubting their path, TWICE have not had the easiest road to self-discovery,” they wrote.