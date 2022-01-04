K-Clique’s Tuju releases solo debut album, ‘TUJU UNTUK KAMU 18/19’

Tuju of Sabahan rap crew K-Clique has released his debut solo album, ‘TUJU UNTUK KAMU 18/19’.

The album, which dropped on the stroke of midnight on Friday (December 31) on all digital music platforms, contains seven tracks including five brand-new songs and two previously released singles, ‘Khayalan’ and ‘Jiwa Pusing’.

Released under Warner Music Malaysia’s Black Hat Cat Records label, the album does not feature any collaborations with other artists.

Listen to ‘TUJU UNTUK KAMU 18/19’ below.

Tuju mainly concentrated on projects outside of K-Clique in 2021, releasing three singles including the aforementioned ‘Khayalan’ and ‘Jiwa Pusing’ throughout the year while also finding time to hop on DJ CZA’s single ‘Veto’ in June as part of the duo TujuLoca alongside fellow K-Clique member MK.

He soon followed up by appearing on Hong Kong rapper Young Hysan’s four-track remix EP, ‘Radiance: The Remixes’ in July alongside Thai pop artist Pyra, Japanese rapper SANTAWORLDVIEW and Canadian hip-hop artist LB Spiffy.

Tuju’s crew members in K-Clique have also each embarked on their own solo or collaborative musical efforts throughout 2021. FareedPF released the single ‘Nadi Ku’ in March 2021 from his seven-track mixtape ‘DawnDiWedgwood’, while Nok and MK joined forces on the single ‘Payung Pelangi’ in September.

The crew did come together in June to release ‘SEBELUM/PARACETAMOL’ in commemoration of their anniversary as a group. K-Clique have not announced any new music as a group since.