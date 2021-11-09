K-Clique’s TUJU shares dramatic music video for solo single, ‘Khayalan’

Malaysian rapper and K-Clique member TUJU has released a new music video for his latest single, ‘Khayalan’.

The music video, was released on Friday, November 5, a week after the track’s release. Directed by Adriana Tunku, the video shows TUJU rapping in the streets while he comes to terms with his delusion in a toxic relationship.

Watch the music video for ‘Khayalan’ below.

Advertisement

On ‘Khayalan’, TUJU raps and sings, his voice tinged with Auto-Tune, over springy trap percussion, strings, light bass and keyboards.

“‘Khayalan’ tells of a person who lives a delusional life, of a star which disappears into the darkness of the night clouds,” TUJU said in a press statement, per HipHopDX.

He continued: “It is about a man who cheats on the most important woman in his life. The man then loses himself in a spiral of darkness and only realises his mistakes at the very end.”

‘Khayalan’ marks TUJU’s third solo release of the year, following ‘Jiwa Pusit’ in late February and ‘Ralit’ in mid-May with Malik Abdulla for the J2: J Retribusi soundtrack.

Advertisement

In June, TUJU’s side-project TujuLoca featured on DJ CZA’s single ‘Veto’ alongside K-Clique’s MK. The following month, TUJU was recruited by Hong Kong rapper Young Hysan for a remix of his track, ‘Redemption’.

TUJU is best known for his work with Malaysian rap crew K-Clique. The group have yet to release any material in 2021, though they did drop a string of tracks throughout 2020.