K-pop album sales in the first half of 2021 are the highest in a decade

The sales of K-pop albums have reached its highest level in a decade, according to the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA).

In a new report, the KMCA, which operates the Gaon Music Chart, noted that K-pop sales in the first half of 2021 are at their highest level for the same period since 2011, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The top 400 albums have moved over 25million copies so far, a figure that is 65 per cent of all albums sold in 2020.

So far, the releases that have sold over 1million copies include SEVENTEEN’s ‘Your Choice’, EXO’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’, Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’ and NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’. In addition, another 47 albums have sold at least 100,000 copies, as compared to 29 albums in the first half of 2020.

More notably, the record figures come despite K-pop juggernauts BTS not having released a new album in the first half of 2021 – their last album was November 2020’s ‘Be’. However, the group still managed to land 15 albums in the top 100.

On the digital side, sales were mostly dominated by releases from IU (for ‘Lilac’ and ‘Celebrity’), Brave Girls (‘Rollin’’) and BTS (‘Dynamite’).

In other K-pop news, JYP Entertainment has announced that it will launch a brand-new girl group next year. The forthcoming K-pop act will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board.

Aside from Lee, the will team also allegedly include officials who helped scout and train members of the Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM, Yonhap News Agency noted. The new all-female act will be the first K-pop girl group launched by JYP Entertainment since ITZY’s debut in 2019.