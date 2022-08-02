K-pop boyband DKB announce ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour

K-pop group DKB are set to tour the Americas from next month as part of their upcoming ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour.

On July 27, K-pop production company Studio PAV shared a poster revealing the dates of DKB’s upcoming ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour. The nine-member boyband are set to bring their tour to 11 cities, kicking off in the US on September 16 before heading to South America and wrapping up in Canada.

#BB, mark your calendar for the return of your favorite boys @DKB_BRAVE during💥DKB Meet & Live Grand America Tour💥 More information about Tickets and Benefits coming soon 😉#다크비 #DKB #DKBinGrandAmerica #2022_DKB_GRAND_AMERICA_TOUR pic.twitter.com/Cw3yzORIYs — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) July 27, 2022

Advertisement

Venues and ticketing details will be released “soon”, according to the company. The dates for DKB’s ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour are as follows:

September 2022

16 – New York, US

18 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

21 – Monterrey, Mexico

23 – Guadalajara, Mexico

25 – Mexico City, Mexico

27 – Bogotá, Colombia

29 – São Paulo, Brazil

30 – Curitiba, Brazil

October 2022

2 – Santiago, Chile

5 – San Jose, US

7 – Vancouver, Canada

DKB recently wrapped up their ‘Meet & Live’ US tour, which hit six cities in June. The tour was preceded by the release of the boyband’s fourth mini-album ‘Rebel’, which dropped alongside its lead single ‘Sober’ in April.

They are current the only boyband under Brave Entertainment, headed by South Korean rapper and producer Brave Brothers, known for penning hits for acts like SISTAR, AOA and 4Minute. The agency is also home to the K-pop quartet Brave Girls.

DKB made their debut with their first mini-album ‘Youth’ in February 2020, along with its title track ‘Sorry Mama’, which was produced by Brave Brothers.