K-pop boyband Highlight regain trademark to original name, BEAST

K-pop quartet Highlight have regained the trademark rights to their original name, BEAST.

Highlight’s label, Around Us Entertainment, announced today (April 2) that the boyband have reclaimed the trademark rights to their original name, BEAST. The group originally debuted in 2019 under the name BEAST, before changing it to Highlight in 2016 after leaving CUBE Entertainment.

In a statement to South Korean news outlet eDaily, Around Us Entertainment said that it has “smoothly completed the mutual agreement regarding the use of the trademark for BEAST”, per Soompi. However, the quartet will continue their activities under the name Highlight.

“Regardless of the group name they promote under, it feels new to be able to showcase the group name BEAST,” it added. “We hope that this becomes a meaningful gift to HIGHLIGHT fans for their 15th debut anniversary.”

Prior to the official announcement, Highlight released a teaser video called ‘Lights Go On, Again’, a reference to their 2010 mini-album ‘Lights Go On Again’. The clip notably ended with a title card that read: “Highlight x BEAST”

They have since announced three upcoming concerts titled ‘Lights Go On, Again’, which will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korean from May 10 to 12.

Earlier this year, Highlight released the mini-album ‘Switch On’, featuring the single ‘Body’. The project came about a year and a half after their last release, November 2022’s ‘After Sunset’.

