K-pop boyband ONE PACT make their debut with ‘Must Be Nice’

K-pop boyband ONE PACT, made up of former Boys Planet contestants, have made their debut with ‘Must Be Nice’.

‘Must Be Nice’ is the title track of ONE PACT’s debut mini-album, ‘Moment’. The record, which also dropped on November 30, features five other songs alongside the lead single.

“‘Cause I don’t need no reason / My love is just for you, baby / It doesn’t mean anything if its not you / I don’t need it all / I gotta be with you right now,” they sing on the track.

ONE PACT is made up of five members, all of whom are former Boys Planet contestants: ex-Black Level member Jongwoo, Jay Chang (who also appeared on 2018’s Under Nineteen), ex-TO1’s Seongmin, Yedam (who also appeared on 2021’s LOUD) and former Ciipher member TAG.

Notably, Jay Chang had made his solo debut the month prior with the mini-album ‘Late Night’, led by the singles ‘I’ll Be There’ and ‘Rockstar’. The singer was also a member of the pre-debut boyband M.O.N.T Arena. His status with the group is currently unknown.

In a press release about their debut, Yedam said that he was “very nervous because everything was a new experience”. He added: ” was excited as well because it was our new beginning, and I wanted to do my best for the fans who had been waiting for us.”

Meanwhile, TAG said that it feels “quiet surreal to begin a new journey”, while thanking those that have been supporting the group along the way. “We promise to show better sides of us every day.”

In other news, K-pop agency FNC Entertainment has announced the upcoming debut of its new boyband, AMPERS&ONE, also featuring several Boys Planet contestants.