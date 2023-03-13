K-pop boyband TO1 cancel upcoming KCON 2023 Thailand appearance

K-pop group TO1 will no longer be performing at this year’s KCON festival in Thailand happening this weekend.

On March 13, the WAKEONE boyband released an announcement through their official fan cafe website, sharing that they would no longer be performing at KCON 2023 in Thailand. The massive K-pop festival is set to take place this weekend, from March 18-19 (Saturday to Sunday) at the Impact Arena at Bangkok’s IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre.

“We regret to inform you that the schedule appearance of TO1 at KCON 2023 Thailand has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances of TO1’s agency,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologise to all fans of TO1 who have been waiting for this performance.”

Advertisement

The upcoming event will be KCON’s first festival in Thailand since 2019. Its lineup includes (G)I-DLE, GOT7‘s BamBam and Youngjae, P1Harmony, iKON and more.

Formed through the reality show To Be World Klass, TO1 initally debuted in April 2020 as TOO, a ten-member group with their first mini-album ‘Reason For Being: Benevolence’. The boyband later rebranded to their current moniker in March 2021, releasing the EP ‘Re:Born’.

Last year, WAKEONE announced the departure of member Chihoon and subsequent “reorganisation“, which was followed by members Minsu, Jerome and Woonggi leaving the group.

It later added members Daigo, Renta, and Yeojeong before releasing their third and fourth EPs ‘Why Not??’ and ‘UP2U’. TO1’s current lineup includes Jaeyun, Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, Renta and Yeojeong.