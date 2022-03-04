K-pop chart show ‘Music Bank’ adds TikTok views to scoring system

South Korean chart show Music Bank has officially added TikTok views as part of its scoring system.

According to a report from Star News, the Korea Music Contents Association had announced in June last year that it had signed a new data partnership with TikTok. Therafter, South Korean music chart Gaon Chart begun incorporating data from the app, calculating engagements received by TikTok clips using K-pop songs.

Subsequently, Korean cable network KBS announced on February 25 that Music Bank would be making a similar move, introducing a new “social media” segment to their existing K-Chart scoring system, which determines a weekly list of the most popular K-pop songs, per The Smart Local. Aside from TikTok views, Music Bank will also include YouTube data.

Following this recent implementation, the criteria for calculating song rankings on Music Bank will now consist of 60 per cent digital streams, 20 per cent broadcast, 10 per cent viewers’ choice, 5 per cent album sales and 5 per cent social media. Previously, 65 per cent of the criteria was allocated to digital streams.

Despite specifics about how the data from social media will be calculated in accordance to Music Bank’s criteria has yet to be disclosed by KBS, the inclusion of social media engagement notably allows international fans and listeners to make a larger impact on K-pop music chart shows than before.

