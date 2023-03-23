K-pop concert ‘Epicon’ in Manila has been postponed

The upcoming K-pop concert ‘Epicon’ in Manila, Philippines has been postponed under further notice.

Yesterday (March 23), organiser Neuwave Events & Productions announced on Twitter that its upcoming ‘Epicon’ event would be delayed. The K-pop concert was set to be held on April 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Ground in Manila.

In its statement, Neuwave said that the decision to postpone the show was “due to unforeseen circumstances” and that the situation is “beyond our control”. It added: “We are deeply sorry for the inconvience caused by this decision.”

“We want to reassure you that we will do everything in our capacity to make sure that the rescheduled event will be an unforgettable experience for all of us. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” the organiser said.

📯 EPICON UPDATE pic.twitter.com/i9dYsxdgvb — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) March 22, 2023

Prior to the delays, Neuwave had revealed only two artists for the event, namely former 2NE1 members Minzy and Sandara Park. However, when ‘Epicon’ was first announced, the organiser said that the event would feature “legendary 1st Gen, iconic 2nd Gen, powerful 3rd Gen, and rising 4th Gen artists”.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, girl group aespa and boyband THE BOYZ have been confirmed as the line-up for ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert in Manila. The concert is set be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines on April 11.

In addition, aespa will also perform at the Sound Check Festival in Thailand on March 25. The event, which will be held at the Thunder Dome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani, will also feature appearances from KARD, EVERGLOW and more.