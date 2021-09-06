Four more K-pop idols test positive for COVID-19

Four more K-pop idols, including current and former members of groups like ENHYPEN and IZ*ONE, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the idols – N.Flying’s Kim Jae-hyun and former IZ*ONE singer An Yujin – were diagnosed with the coronavirus on September 4. Kim is the fourth member of his band to test positive for COVID-19, after Lee Seung-hyub, Yoo Hwe-seung and Seo Dong-sung on September 3.

Meanwhile, An tested positive for COVID-19 following the diagnosis of fellow Starship Entertainment labelmate Jang Wonyoung, who was also a member of IZ*ONE. An entered self-quarantine on August 29 after exposure and had initially tested negative for the coronavirus on the same day.

Advertisement

On September 5, Ni-Ki of K-pop boyband ENYPEN was diagnosed with COVID-19. He is the sixth member of the group to test positive, after Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon on September 2. At the time, his label Belift Lab said the singer would be relocated to a treatment facility, while noting that he was “showing light symptoms”

Earlier today (August 6), former KARA member Heo Youngji tested positive for COVID-19. Her agency DSP Media said that it would “adhere to health authorities’ guidelines and prioritize the health and safety of our artists and staff” in a statement to My Daily.

Earlier in the year, BtoB’s Minhyuk was hospitalised for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. After being discharged, the idol warned fans to be cautious during the pandemic: “I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”

In May, six boy groups who were participating in the Mnet reality series Kingdom: Legendary War also underwent testing for the virus after a backup dancer on the show was diagnosed with COVID-19.