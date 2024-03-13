K-pop festival Waterbomb seemingly headed to Singapore this year

Popular K-pop festival Waterbomb is seemingly headed to the city state of Singapore, with the opening of new social media accounts.
NME Asia has spotted new social media accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for a Singapore instalment of the popular South Korean music festival Waterbomb. The latter was opened in February this year.
Both accounts for the purported Waterbomb Festival Singapore currently have no posts, but are notably being followed by the official Waterbomb accounts on both platforms.
In addition, the X account for Waterbomb Singapore feature a banner that reads “Waterbomb 2024”, suggesting that the international edition of the K-pop festival could be happening this year.
Waterbomb has been held annually in South Korea since 2015, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It later expanded to Japan and Thailand in 2024.
The current dates of for Waterbomb Festival 2024 are:
KOREA
JULY 2024
05: Seoul, South Korea
06: Seoul, South Korea
07: Seoul, South Korea
13: Jeju, South Korea
20: Daegu, South Korea
27: Busan, South Korea
AUGUST 2024
03: Incheon, South Korea
10: Daejeon, South Korea
17: Sokcho, South Korea
24: Suwon, South Korea
31: Gwangju, South Korea
JAPAN
JULY 2024
13: Fukuoka, Japan, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Open Air Theater
27: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway
28: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway
AUGUST 2024
10: Osaka, Japan, Sennan Long Park
17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Sky Expo
