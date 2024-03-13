K-pop festival Waterbomb seemingly headed to Singapore this year

Popular K-pop festival Waterbomb is seemingly headed to the city state of Singapore, with the opening of new social media accounts.

NME Asia has spotted new social media accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for a Singapore instalment of the popular South Korean music festival Waterbomb. The latter was opened in February this year.

Both accounts for the purported Waterbomb Festival Singapore currently have no posts, but are notably being followed by the official Waterbomb accounts on both platforms.

In addition, the X account for Waterbomb Singapore feature a banner that reads “Waterbomb 2024”, suggesting that the international edition of the K-pop festival could be happening this year.

Waterbomb has been held annually in South Korea since 2015, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It later expanded to Japan and Thailand in 2024.

The current dates of for Waterbomb Festival 2024 are:

KOREA

JULY 2024

05: Seoul, South Korea

06: Seoul, South Korea

07: Seoul, South Korea

13: Jeju, South Korea

20: Daegu, South Korea

27: Busan, South Korea

AUGUST 2024

03: Incheon, South Korea

10: Daejeon, South Korea

17: Sokcho, South Korea

24: Suwon, South Korea

31: Gwangju, South Korea

JAPAN

JULY 2024

13: Fukuoka, Japan, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Open Air Theater

27: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway

28: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway

AUGUST 2024

10: Osaka, Japan, Sennan Long Park

17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Sky Expo

