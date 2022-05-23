K-pop girl group LUNARSOLAR disband after less than two years

Four-member K-pop girl group LUNARSOLAR have officially disbanded, less than two years after their debut.

Yesterday (May 22), their agency Planet J Entertainment announced that the girl group – comprising Eseo, Taeryeong, Jian and Yuuri – have disbanded following the termination of their exclusive contract, after “long discussions” with the group.

“[The group have] decided to part their ways by supporting each other for their new beginning and J Planet Entertainment also wishes the best for each member’s new future going forward,” the agency said. “We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans… and hope you continue to cheer for their new activities to come.”

Advertisement

Earlier today (May 23), J Planet Entertainment also revealed that the K-pop girl group will be releasing one final song together, titled ‘Do You Wanna Get Down’, at 6pm KST the same day, per Allkpop.

The girl group’s last release was December’s ‘Christmas Is You’, which itself was the follow-up to their sophomore single album ‘Solar: Rise’. LUNARSOLAR first debuted in September 2020 with their single album ‘Solar: Flare’, led by the track ‘OH YA YA YA’.

In other K-pop news, CUBE Entertainment announced last week that K-pop girl group CLC have disbanded. The entertainment agency had published a notice announcing the impending termination of the K-pop girl group’s fanclub forum, and attributed the reason for its closure to the conclusion of CLC’s activities as a group.