K-pop group KINGDOM announce departure of member Chiwoo

K-pop boyband KINGDOM have announced that member Chiwoo will be departing from the group.

Yesterday (May 25), KINGDOM’s label GF Entertainment said in a statement South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang that Chiwoo would be withdrawing from the boyband. “We are informing you that due to personal circumstances, KINGDOM member Chiwoo has endeed his exclusive contract [with our agency] and is leaving the group,” read the brief statement, as translated by Soompi.

“We apologise for giving fans and many other people cause for concern through this sudden news,” GF Entertainment continued, without going into further detail regarding the situation behind Chiwoo’s sudden departure. “From now on, KINGDOM will be promoting as a six-member group. Thank you.”

Originally debuting as a seven-member group in February last year, KINGDOM also includes the members Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan and Jahan. The group have so far released four mini-albums in an overarching series dubbed ‘History Of Kingdom’, where each record corresponded to and is named after an individual member.

The group debuted with ‘Part I. Arthur’, before going on to release ‘Part II. Chiwoo’ and ‘Part III. Ivan’ in 2021. KINGDOM later dropped their first domestic release of 2022 with the fourth follow-up in the series, ‘Part IV. Dann’.

