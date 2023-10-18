K-pop idol goes viral for telling off hater: “Maybe you’re more ugly”

K-pop idol Swan, a member of the girl group PURPLE KISS, has gone viral on TikTok for telling off a hater.

Earlier this week, PURPLE KISS’ Swan held a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse where she spoke with fans and responded to comments. During the broadcast, the K-pop idol read out a comment from a viewer, who posted: “You are so ugly.”

“You too. Maybe you’re [more ugly],” Swan responded. “Don’t say [bad words] to me. I want to talk with Plorys (the name of PURPLE KISS’ fandom) only, not you.”

Soon after, a clip of the moment was uploaded by a fan on TikTok, with the video soon going viral across the platform. As of writing, the clip of Swan telling off a hater has amassed over 470,000 views, with over 100,000 likes.

Swan has also been praised for her swift takedown of the hater in the comments of the clipped video, with viewers saying that she is “so slay for this” and “literally so girlboss”. Another comment from someone who is seeming not a fan of the singer, said that they “havent the foggiest idea who this is, but I can stan just based on this”.

Earlier this year, Swan made her solo debut with the single album, ‘Twenty’. The project features the title track ‘Twenty’ and B-side ‘Be My Everything’, as well as English versions of the two songs.

Meanwhile, PURPLE KISS will kick off their ‘Festa’ US tour later this month. The hefty tour will see the girl group performing 17 shows over one month across 15 different states. Check out the full list of dates and ticketing details here.