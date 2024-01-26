K-pop idols pay tribute to late ASTRO singer Moonbin on his birthday

Several K-pop artists, including Cha Eun-woo and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, have made dedications to the late ASTRO singer Moonbin on his birthday.

Last April, ASTRO member Moonbin passed away at the age of 25 in his own home in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Today (January 26) would have been the singer’s 26th birthday. To commemorate his birthday, his ASTRO bandmates as well as several other idols shared birthday wishes and song dedications.

Cha Eun-woo released a cover of the song ‘Love Is Gone’ by American DJ duo SLANDER on the group’s official YouTube channel. He previously released another cover of ‘Stalker’ by 10cm dedicated to Moonbin a month after his passing.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN vocalist and producer Woozi released an original song titled ‘What Kind of Future’, which he first performed at a concert in 2018. According to SportsKeeda, the song’s official credits also contain a message to the late Moonbin, which reads: “I will never forget your smile filled with love.”

In a letter Woozi dedicated to Moonbin after his passing, he shared that the singer had enjoyed the song and had urged him to release it. In the same letter, he promised to release it for Moonbin on his birthday.

On X (formerly Twitter), ASTRO members MJ and JinJin also shared their birthday wishes for Moonbin. “I live my life thinking that you’re watching me. You’re eating well and resting well, right?” wrote JinJin. “Make sure to eat seaweed soup today. There aren’t many pictures of us, I should have taken more pictures. You have to be happier than anybody else today. I love you, my brother.”

빈아 생일 축하한다!!ㅎㅎ

잘 지내지?? 오늘은 더 보고 싶은 날이다!!

형 요즘 아주 열심히 살고 있어!! 보고 있을 거라 생각하며 산다 ㅎㅎ 잘 먹고 잘 쉬고 있지? 오늘은 미역국 꼭 챙겨 먹고 우리 사진이 많이 없네 사진 좀 많이 찍어둘걸 그랬다ㅎㅎ

누구보다 행복한 하루 보내야 한다 사랑한다 내… pic.twitter.com/KNR1p8tx4y — ASTRO 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) January 25, 2024

ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha, SEVENTEEN’s DK and Seungkwan also shared dedications to the singer on their Instagram stories. MONSTA X rapper I.M, who shares a birthday with Moonbin also shared that they usually called one another on their birthday. “It’s very cold. I hope you’re doing well. I miss you a lot. Happy birthday,” he wrote.