K-pop live-streaming service V LIVE to terminate service by the end of 2022

V LIVE, a video streaming service popular among K-pop idols and fans, will be shutting down at the end of this year.

On October 31, V LIVE released a termination notice informing its users that the service will be terminated on December 31, 2022. The notice also outlines several paid products and services within V LIVE that may expire or be terminated prior to the platform’s complete shutdown.

Artist-specific subscriptions and paid ‘V LIVE+’ content can only be transferred to Weverse if the artists themselves have also moved to the new platform. These will be available on Weverse after 11AM KST on November 2.

Meanwhile, user memberships, along with paid V LIVE currency (V coins) can be transferred to Weverse between now and December 28, 11:59PM KST. V LIVE emphasised that all personal information of its members will be destroyed with immediate effect after the service is terminated at the end of the year. Read the full notice of key dates here.

This follows the integration of V LIVE into Weverse, another fan community platform owned by HYBE. The collaboration between HYBE Corporation (then known as Big Hit Entertainment) and Naver, the owners of V LIVE, was first announced in January 2021.

Weverse is currently available for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores, or as a website. The platform hosts a variety of free and paid multimedia content from artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, Seventeen and more. The latest artist to join Weverse is former 2NE1 member and soloist Minzy.