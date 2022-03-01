Most members of LOONA diagnosed with COVID-19

Eleven members of the K-pop girl group LOONA have tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 28, Blockberry Creative announced via LOONA’s fan cafe that three of the girl group’s members, Haseul, Yeojin and Vivi had been diagnosed with the virus two days prior. As a result, the group will not be participating in the filming for episode of the upcoming second season of Mnet’s TV competition Queendom.

Earlier today (March 1), the agency shared that other eight members – Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye – have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 since their previous announcement. This makes Hyunjin the only LOONA member that remains COVID negative.

“All of the members except Heejin and Yves have received their booster shot while Heejin and Yves have received 2 doses of the vaccine,” wrote the agency, per Koreaboo. “LOONA will halt all activities for the time being and take the necessary measures according to the authorities’ guidelines.”

Blockberry Creative added that the health and safety of their artists would take “top priority”, and that it would ensure the swift recovery of the affected LOONA members.

The news comes just a day after BLACKPINK member Rosé was revealed to have contracted the coronavirus, and is the latest in a wave of infections affecting the South Korean entertainment industry amidst the nation’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Several other idols and entertainers, including members of SEVENTEEN, ITZY and more, have tested positive in recent weeks.