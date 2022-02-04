K-pop power couple HyunA and DAWN announce surprise engagement

K-pop stars HyunA and DAWN have shared news of their engagement.

Last night (February 3), DAWN uploaded a video of the couple donning their unique engagement rings, along with the caption “MARRY ME.” HyunA later re-shared the post, and wrote in her caption: “Of course it’s a yes.”

Advertisement

HyunA soon uploaded another image of the pair’s engagement rings placed in pink and blue clam-shaped jewellery boxes. “Thank you, thank you, always, thank you,” she wrote.

Both artists were previously signed under CUBE Entertainment — HyunA as a soloist and DAWN as a member of the boyband PENTAGON. The pair had worked together during their time under CUBE on several occasions, including on the track ‘Purple’ on HyunA’s 2017 album ‘Following’ as well as two-thirds of the Triple H sub-unit completed by PENTAGON’s Hui. The trio debuted in 2017 with the ‘199X’ mini-album and made a comeback in 2018 with ‘Retro Futurism’.

However, HyunA and DAWN both abruptly parted ways with CUBE Entertainment in 2018, following an announcement by the pair that the they had been dating in real life since 2016. They later signed with P Nation in 2019.

Advertisement

Last September, the couple teamed up for the mini-album ‘1+1=1’, which had marked their first joint release. That project was led by the single ‘Ping Pong’ and its vibrant music video, and included three other tracks – ‘Deep Dive’, ‘XOXO’ and ‘I Know’ – all co-written by DAWN.