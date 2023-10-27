K-pop streams globally are up 42 per cent over the past year

On-demand streams of K-pop songs have risen by over 40 per cent in the past year, according to a new report.

According to data from a new report by Luminate, a provider of music and entertainment data, the Top 100 K-pop artists globally have racked up a total of 90.4billion streams across audio and video services so far this year.

The figure is a 42.2 per cent increase as compared to the same period in 2022, with Japan having the high number of on-demand streams at 9.7billion, up from 8.6billion from the year prior.

The US came in second with 9.2billion, a marked increase from 6.6billion in 2022. Rounding out the Top Five in terms of most on-demand streams are Indonesia (7.4billion), South Korea (7.3billion) and India (6.2billion).

In its report, Luminate also broke down the regional composition of streams for a number of top K-pop groups. Notably, streams of songs by girl groups largely originate from Asia, with NewJeans topping out at 67.6 per cent from the region.

On the flip side, boybands saw more streaming coming from outside of Asia, with over 60 per cent of Stray Kids‘ listeners originating from Latin American, the US and Europe.

K-pop juggernauts BTS, meanwhile, saw a pretty even split between Asia and the rest of the world. Slightly over 50 per cent of their audience listen from Asia, while Europe was the lowest at 11.4 per cent.

In other K-pop news, BTS’ V has assured fans that he is “all good” after a recent stalking incident. His label, Big Hit Music has also release a statement, where it says it has a “no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety”.

Meanwhile, Doona! star Bae Suzy has opened up about potentially retiring from the entertainment industry, saying that it could happen “at any time”.