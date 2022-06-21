Rookie K-pop boyband TAN make first-ever comeback with ‘Louder’

Rookie boyband TAN (To All Nations) have made their first-ever comeback with a powerful music video for ‘Louder’, the lead single off their new mini-album ‘2TAN’.

In the new visual, the seven-member act — completed by members Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon and Jiseong — arrive on earth in a school bus previously levitating in outer space. On the futuristic yet post-apocalyptic earth, the boyband dance on a suspended platform hovering over piles of plastic waste.

The septet’s new record comprises a total of four tracks, one of which is an English-language version of the lead single ‘Louder’. Notably, members Jooan, Jaejun, Hyunyeop and Jiseong had contributed Korean lyrics for the track. B-sides on ‘2TAN’ include the songs ‘Adorable’ and ‘My Heart’.

TAN was formed through the idol survival series The Wild Idol, which aired on MBC from September to December 2021. Most of the members had previously been a part of other acts like C-Clown, 24K and Rainz, and/or participated in similar shows like Produce 101 Season 2 and Mix Nine.

Earlier in March, the group made their official debut under Think Entertainment with their first mini-album, titled ‘1TAN’. Led by the title track ‘Du Du Du’, the record peaked at Number 24 on South Korea’s Gaon chart after recording over 15,000 album sales.

In other K-pop news, K-pop juggernauts BTS have snatched their sixth Number One record on the Billboard 200 with their new anthology album ‘Proof’. The 48-track compilation had debuted at the top of the chart for the week ending June 16, with 314,000 equivalent album units sold in the US.