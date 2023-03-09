THE BOYZ join the line-up of ‘K-Verse’ in Manila

THE BOYZ have been announced as the final act to join the line-up of the upcoming ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert in Manila.

The K-pop boyband were revealed as the third and final part of ‘K-Verse’ yesterday (March 8) by organiser MakeItLive. “Let us hear you ROAR! THE BOYZ completes the Ultimate Pop Universe – K-VERSE line-up!” they wrote on twitter, in reference to the group’s latest single ‘Roar’.

📣 PH DEOBIs, let us hear you ROAR! THE BOYZ completes the Ultimate Pop Universe – K-VERSE line-up! See them live at @TheBigDome on April 11, 2023 🔥 Are you ready to go on a THRILL RIDE at K-Verse? 🗓️ April 11, 2023, Araneta Coliseum

ℹ️ Ticketing Details this week#KVERSEPH pic.twitter.com/ujt0u8114c — makeitlive (@makeitliveasia) March 8, 2023

Advertisement

Aside from THE BOYZ, ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ will also feature appearances from SM Entertainment artists Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon and girl group aespa, as announced earlier this week. The concert is set be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines on April 11.

Soon after the announcement of ‘K-Verse’, MakeItLive put out a statement cautioning fans from purchasing tickets from “individuals who are offering tickets ahead of our announcement of ticketing details”.

The organiser noted that all tickets for the show will be transacted through TicketNet, while asking those with concerns to reach out directly. “We value transparency and fairness. We appreciate these reports as you help us help you have an enjoyable experience,” they added.

Please do not engage with these accounts as all ticketing transactions will go through @TicketNetPH only. For any reports on individuals selling these tickets or concerns related to this, please e-mail us at helpdesk.mila@gmail.com. — makeitlive (@makeitliveasia) March 9, 2023

Official ticketing details for ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ are expected to be released sometime this week. For more information, keep an eye out on this page.

Meanwhile, according to plans seen in SM Enterainment’s earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2022, both Taeyeon and aespa are scheduled to release new music this year.