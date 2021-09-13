Kacey Musgraves performs ‘Star-Crossed’ in front of a burning heart at 2021 MTV VMAs

Kacey Musgraves was a musical guest at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where she performed the title track from her latest album ‘Star-Crossed’.

The singer-songwriter’s performance began by candlelight with the sparse acoustic arrangement that opens the track’s first verse.

As the song continued and the instrumentation grew, Musgraves stood in front of several neon hearts, with the largest burning behind her. Watch the impassioned performance below:

Musgraves was one of many names on this year’s star-studded VMAs performance list, alongside the likes of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and more.

‘Star-Crossed’, Musgraves’ fifth studio album, arrived last Friday (September 13), after being previewed ahead of its release with its title track, ‘Justified’ and ‘Simple Times’.

In a four-star review, NME said the album builds on ‘Golden Hour’, Musgraves’ hit 2018 record, “once again bolstering Musgraves’ country roots with lush production and genre-pushing sounds and instrumentation”.

“It’s an intricate project… that could collapse under the weight of its concept. Bolstered by its author’s frank pen, though, and instilled with a sense of hope, it’s a powerful listen.”