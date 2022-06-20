‘Kagome’ rapper Lo Ki releases music video for follow-up single ‘Manifest’

Filipino rapper Lo Ki of ‘Kagome’ fame has released the music video for his most recent single, ‘Manifest’.

Arriving a month after the rapper released the single on streaming platforms in late April, the music video is a fevered gangsta rap dream, with dizzying shots and a menacing-looking cityscape.

Meanwhile, Lo Ki raps about being savvy when choosing your friends: “Ako ay may espiritu ng Shaman na may kalahating Super Saiyan / Pwede ring maging Mathematician na may kaunting alam sa Science / Mga peke kong kaibigan, ‘di rin tumagal ay pinalayas”: “I have a Shaman spirit that’s half Super Saiyan‎ / I ‎can be a Mathematician with a little bit of scientific knowledge‎ / Of how to choose my friends, but it didn’t take long to be driven out‎”.

Watch the music video for Lo Ki’s ‘Manifest’ below.

‘Manifest’ is Lo Ki’s follow-up to the single ‘Kagome’, which has reached over 21million views on YouTube since being released in December last year. The single, which sees Lo Ki struggling to move on from a soured relationship, went viral on TikTok as part of a lip sync challenge earlier this year.

‘Kagome’s popularity has seen several YouTube musicians covering the single, and Lo Ki himself even shared an acoustic take on ‘Kagome’ for the stripped-down music series The Lonelilly Sessions.

Lo Ki first debuted in 2018 with his single ‘ATBP’, which became a small hit with the rapper earning over 3million streams of the song shortly after release. He has released a total of eight singles so far.