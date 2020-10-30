Kaiser Chiefs get spooky on new Halloween song ‘Zombie Prom’

Kaiser Chiefs have shared a new Halloween-themed song – listen to ‘Zombie Prom’.

The track is set to get its own video tomorrow (October 31), which will be premiered on YouTube at 5pm GMT.

Speaking of the new song, frontman Ricky Wilson said: “It’s been a Halloween of a year. We haven’t been allowed out to play and now we can’t Trick or Treat either. So Kaiser Freaks are inviting you to dance and sing along at our Zombie Prom.

“Rattle your bones and swish your capes to sound of a band who really should be getting out more. Happy Halloween everybody! Stay safe, and stay spooky.“

Listen to ‘Zombie Prom’ below.

Kaiser Chiefs’ debut album ‘Employment’ turned 15 earlier this year. Speaking to NME about the chances of an anniversary show last summer, Ricky Wilson said: “In a world where everyone’s going out on tour to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their first record…I don’t want to do it.

“I’d rather do one year of [performing latest album] ‘Duck’. I think that would be more fun – for us and the audience.”

Reviewing ‘Duck’, NME wrote: “They’re not Arctic Monkeys and unlikely to make a mind-blowing concept record about living on the moon. They won’t follow in The Killers’ footsteps and headline Glastonbury. But while Kaisers have never changed the world, they’re certainly going to remain very much a part of it.”

Earlier on during the coronavirus pandemic, Kaiser Chiefs shared a lockdown-inspired reimagining of their classic hit ‘Oh My God’.

“Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home”, Wilson sings in the chorus. Elsewhere, he mentions “covering your body in hand sanitiser” and baking your own banana bread.