Kali Uchis announces new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’

Kali Uchis has announced details of her third studio album, ‘Red Moon In Venus’.

The singer previewed the album this week with new single ‘I Wish You Roses’, her first new music of 2023. The song followed recent tracks ‘La Unica’ and ‘No Hay Ley’.

‘Red Moon In Venus’ will be released this year, though a firm date has yet to be revealed. It’s set to be one of two albums from the singer this year, with both an English and a Spanish album to drop in 2023.

Uchis’ last album, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, was her first Spanish-language album and released in 2020.

See the teaser for the new record below.

Back in September, Uchis revealed that she was planning to work on a song with Ariana Grande. Work was scheduled to start once Grande had finished filming for the movie adaptation of the stage musical Wicked, in which she is set to play Glinda The Good Witch.

Meanwhile, Uchis told Vogue in the same month that she was at work on two studio albunms, one in English and one in Spanish.

“I just want to show all the different sides to me“and that I’m multi-dimensional when it comes to my music, my style, my everything,” Uchis said. “So I think it’s more about just having fun with it and letting my fans see and hear this other side of me that they never have before.”