Kali Uchis and Don Toliver reveal pregnancy in new music video

Kali Uchis has revealed her first pregnancy with Don Toliver in the new music video for ‘Tu Corazón es Mío’ and ‘Diosa’.

Yesterday (January 11), the Columbian-American singer released the video for two new singles, ‘Tu Corazón es Mío’ (‘Your Heart Is Mine’) and ‘Diosa’ (‘Goddess’). Directed by Child, the video is split into halves, each dedicated to one of its two tracks.

The former, attached to ‘Tu Corazón es Mío’, depicts Uchis in a domestic setting, baking in a kitchen with Don Toliver. The footage is interspersed from archival videos from Uchis’ and Toliver’s respective childhoods, and phone-captured videos documenting their journey through pregnancy. The second half, dedicated to ‘Diosa’, first depicts Uchis and Toliver riding a Jeep through a scenic landscape, before transitioning to Uchis performing the song against an ethereal backdrop and visuals.

Watch the video for Kali Uchis’ ‘Tu Corazón es Mío/Diosa’ below:

Both ‘Tu Corazón es Mío’ and ‘Diosa’ are tracks from Kali Uchis’ fourth studio album, ‘Orquídeas’, which she released today (January 12). ‘Orquídeas’ is also Uchis’ second fully Spanish-language full-length, and features the three preview singles she released over the past year, namely ‘Muñekita’ featuring El Alfa and JT, ‘Te Mata’ and ‘Labios Mordidos’, which featured Karol G.

Uchis’ last Spanish-language album was 2020’s ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, which featured her breakout single ‘Telepatía’, and guest appearances from Rico Nasty, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more. That album earned a four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly highlighting how the album’s strong songwriting outweighs potential language barriers: “On ‘Sin Miedo…’, she oozes effortless confidence as she follows her songs down an eclectic map of trails. Language barrier or not, it’s a divine second album.”

Uchis’ last full-length was ‘Red Moon In Venus’, which she released in March 2023. The album, which featured guest spots from Omar Apollo, Summer Walker and her partner, Don Toliver, received four stars from NME, with Erica Campbell praising the album’s strong concept: “With her most recent offering, however, Uchis takes on a different kind of defiance; here she wants to embody the “divine femme”. Instead of only leaning into the creative and nurturing habits the archetype is known for, she blissfully navigates the darkest manifestations of love, weaving in tales of both delight and calamity.”