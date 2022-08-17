MONSTA X, EXO’s Kai and more K-pop acts to perform at new Los Angeles festival KAMP LA

MONSTA X, EXO’s Kai, Jeon Somi and more will perform at upcoming festival KAMP Los Angeles, which is calling itself “the biggest, fully immersive K-pop experience to ever hit the United States”.

Yesterday (August 16), organisers KAMP GLOBAL unveiled the first wave of performers for the two-day festival. These are MONSTA X, Super Junior, iKON and rookie girl group Lapillus. Solo acts such as EXO’s Kai, BamBam, Zion.T and Jeon Somi will also be joining the line-up for the festival.

In a press statement, Kai expressed his excitement about KAMP LA, remarking: “This may legitimately be the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history.”

Leeteuk of Super Junior, whose KAMP LA appearance will mark their first Los Angeles performance in six years, also commented: “This is something special that K-pop fans will remember and talk about for years to come.”

KAMP LA is set to take place on October 15 and 16, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. While ticketing information for the general public has yet to be released, fans can sign up for a presale event on KAMPLA.vip. The presale event will open on August 19, 10AM PDT, with tickets priced at around $179. Fans who register for the presale event will also be entered into giveaways for VIP tickets, backstage passes and artist or festival merchandise.

The full lineup for KAMP LA is expected to be released in coming weeks, according to a press release.

KAMP’s first festival took place in Singapore in 2019, and featured acts like Super Junior, NCT 127, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, GFRIEND and WJSN. Solo acts Chung Ha, Ha Sung-woon, AleXa and Sonnet Son also made appearances during KAMP’s inaugural event.