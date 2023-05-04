EXO’s Baekhyun, Red Velvet’s Seulgi to perform at KAMPFEST CDMX

KAMPFEST CDMX has announced the full slate of artists for its upcoming K-pop festival set to be held this August.

On May 3, KAMPFEST CDMX revealed its final line-up for the upcoming festival, with the addition of Baekhyun from EXO and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi. The duo’s addition to the line-up comes shortly after the death of ASTRO’s Moonbin, who was set to perform at the festival alongside bandmate Sanha.

On April 14, the festival organiser announced the second line-up of musicians on its official Twitter page. K-pop girl groups LIMELIGHT and NMIXX have been added, alongside boybands 8TURN, CRAVITY and MONSTA X, plus P-pop act HORI7ON.

The first line-up of musicians come out on March 23. They include GOT7‘s BamBam, soloist Chung Ha, co-ed group KARD and boybands iKON and TFN. In addition girl groups LAPILLUS and VIVIZ will also perform, as well as rapper Sik-K.

Notably, two of the newly announced acts – namely BamBam and LAPILLUS – were originally set to perform at KAMP LA 2022, but had to pull out at the last minute due to visa problems. Other artists such as Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, Taeyeon and Zion.T also missed the festival due to the same issue.

El KAMP FEST 2023 acaba de volverse aún más increíble. ¡Estamos emocionados de compartir la segunda parte de nuestro line up! Prepárate para bailar, cantar y disfrutar del K-pop en México.#KampFestCDMX#KampFestCDMX2023 pic.twitter.com/qQzUPJsBLe — kampfestcdmx (@kampfestcdmx) April 14, 2023

KAMPFEST CDMX is set to take place at the Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico on August 19 and 20. Tickets for the upcoming festival will launch in four phases, with prices ranging from MXN$1,990 (roughly US$107) to MXN$10,990 (Roughly US$594).

In other K-pop touring news, TWICE have added six more shows to the North American and Australia legs of their upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, with additional stops in cities such as Melbourne, Oakland and Houston.

On the same day, boyband CRAVITY announced dates for the North American leg of their upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour. It will feature six stops across the US, including both coasts as well as Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO previously officially revealed that they are set to embark on their first-ever US tour as part of their wider ‘MY CON’ world tour. Over the course of two months, the girl group will visit nine US cities, starting with New York, New York.