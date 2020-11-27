Kan Sano collaborates with Charlie Lim on ‘Momentum’ from new album ‘Susanna’

Japanese indie singer Kan Sano has released his new album ‘Susanna’, which includes a collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

Their song ‘Momentum’ is a fun, upbeat track, which Lim described in an Instagram post as a song “for anyone stuck in a rut and needs a pick me up”. Lim had teased the collaboration in an interview with NME last month, praising his collaborator as a “great producer and instrumentalist”.

‘Momentum’ is the third track off ‘Susanna’, which is Sano’s fifth album. The 11-track album has elements of R&B, soul and synth pop. It also includes his single ‘On My Way Home’, which was released in February.



Sano will be doing a one-man ‘Susanna’ live release show at WWW X in Shibuya on December 17. The show will also be streamed online.

The live show will also replace Sano’s show with rapper Tendre called counterpoint # 01, which was cancelled due to conflicts in Tendre’s schedule.

Sano’s last album was 2019’s ‘Ghost Notes’, which included tracks like ‘My Girl’ and ‘Stars In Your Eyes’.

Meanwhile, Lim recently collaborated with Japanese singer Miho Fukuhara on the song ‘Ashes’. The track includes lyrics in both English and Japanese, and also marks Lim’s first time singing in Japanese.

Earlier this year, Lim also released collaborations with Singaporean acts Gentle Bones and Linying, ‘Two Sides’ and ‘Hummingbird’, respectively. Lim told NME that his recent collaborative streak has been “really refreshing”, “because I’m usually the one doing everything on my own and nothing’s worse in the world of writing than hitting a roadblock without someone to help get you out of your own head.”