Kang Daniel announces Asia leg of ‘FIRST PARADE’ world tour

K-pop idol Kang Daniel has announced the Asian leg of his upcoming ‘FIRST PARADE’ world tour.

Concert promoter UnUsUal Entertainment took to social media earlier today (September 16) to announce the tour, confirming stops in Manila, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao.

While concrete details for the majority of the concerts have yet to be announced, Filipino concert promoter Wilbros Live has confirmed that the Manila show will take place at the New Frontier Theater on October 22.

𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋

FIRST PARADE IN MANILA

Oct 22 Sat • New Frontier Theater

Tickets on-sale Oct 1 via TicketNet#KangDaniel #FirstParadeWorldTour pic.twitter.com/uR97It9Vjl — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) September 16, 2022

Tickets for the Manila show will be made available from October 1 at 10AM, and can be purchased from TicketNet’s official website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Prior to the announcement, Kang Daniel had already performed two concerts in Korea’s Jangchung Arena in mid-August, which were also live-streamed via the platform Kave. He was also scheduled to make an appearance at this year’s edition of Japan’s Summer Sonic festival, though he eventually withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. He will compensate for his absence from the festival with a brief tour in October, when he will perform in Osaka and Yokohama following the release of his upcoming Japanese debut EP, ‘Joy Ride’.

The Korean hitmaker released his latest studio full-length album, ‘The Story’, in May. The release was his first after concluding his ‘Color’ trilogy of mini-albums – comprising ‘Cyan’, ‘Magenta’ and ‘Yellow’ – in 2021. In January 2022, he made his acting debut in the Disney+ original K-drama series Rookie Cops, in which he starred alongside A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin.