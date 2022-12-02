Dates and ticket details released for Kang Daniel’s Singapore and Malaysia concerts in 2023

Kang Daniel has released new details on the Singapore and Malaysia tour stops of his ongoing ‘FIRST PARADE’ world tour.

Earlier today (December 2), concert promoters UnUsUal Entertainment and ACO Media announced the dates and venues for the idol’s forthcoming shows in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia respectively.

For the latter show, Daniel will perform at Genting Highlands’ Arena Of Stars on January 23, 2023. Tickets are currently available via Ticket2U and are priced between RM299 to RM899, excluding ticketing charges.

MALAYSIA DANITYs are you ready? Is time to prepare confetti of cyan, magenta, and yellow as your favourite!KANGDANIEL… Posted by ACO 有种传媒 on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Two weeks after that, Daniel will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 11, 2023. Tickets for the idol’s Singapore show are priced between S$128 to S$308, excluding ticketing charges. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (December 9) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

Daniel brought the ‘First Parade’ tour to Bangkok last month on November 19-20. Dates and venues for the idol’s forthcoming shows in Hong Kong and Macao have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Prior to this announcement, Daniel kicked off his world tour with a two-day residency Korea’s Jangchung Arena in mid-August, which was also streamed through video platform Kave. Kang also played a show in the Philippines at Quezon City’s New Frontier Theater in October.

Apart from his ongoing world tour, Daniel released his first full-length studio album ‘The Story’ in May. That record, led by title track ‘Upside Down’, also featured collaborations with K-R&B singer Chancellor, sokodomo, Dbo and Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi. ‘The Story’ marked Daniel’s first release after concluding the ‘Color’ mini-album trilogy, which was released in 2021. His most recent release is the repackaged album ‘The Story: Retold’, which dropped last month.