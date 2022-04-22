Kang Daniel to make long-awaited return with new music next month

Kang Daniel has been confirmed to be returning with new music next month.

The former Wanna One singer’s upcoming May return was first revealed through his appearance on GRAMMY.COM’s Press Play At Home series, which was released earlier today (April 22).

During his stint on the Press Play At Home series, Kang performed his most recent title track ‘Antidote’. It was revealed at the end of the video that he is expected to release new music next month, which will be his first in over a year.

The news was later confirmed by his label KONNECT Entertainment in a brief statement to South Korean news outlet Joy News 24. “Kang Daniel will be making a comeback in the music industry in May,” KONNECT Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi.

Kang’s comeback will notably be his first domestic release of 2022, as well as his first since concluding his ‘Color’ trilogy of mini-albums last year – comprising ‘Cyan’ and ‘Magenta’ in 2020, and ‘Yellow’ in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kang recently made his acting debut in the lead role of Disney+’s cop K-drama Rookie Cops, where he starred opposite A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin. It followed the story of honours student Wi Seung-Hyun (Kang), who signs up for the police academy in the hopes of following his father’s footsteps.

Speaking on the role, he revealed he felt “nervous” about taking on the challenge of acting for the first time. “It’s my first time acting, and I was really nervous being in an unfamiliar environment,” he shared. “But I was able to enjoy filming thanks to the help of various staff members and my fellow actors.”