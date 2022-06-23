Kang Daniel to collaborate with ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ on new merch

K-pop singer Kang Daniel has announced a new collaboration with Paramount Global and SpongeBob SquarePants on a new line of merchandise.

Today (June 23), the ‘Upside Down’ singer announced on Twitter that an “all-new collab with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends”, which will include themed goods, is due to drop soon. The accompanying teaser image features an animated version of himself posing for a polaroid picture, with the characters SpongeBob and Patrick Star alongside him.

The collection of SpongeBob-themed merchandise will include a total of 12 items, including items such as phone accessories, home furnishings, stationery, apparel and accessories. The merchandise are set to go on global sale from June 24 to June 30 via the official KONNECT Entertainment online shop here, with international shipping to be made available.

The announcement of the collaboration between Kang and Paramount Global marks the first time the latter company has ever embarked on an IP license collaboration with a K-pop star.

Kang Daniel recently released his first-ever solo studio album titled ‘The Story’ late last month. The record features 10 new tracks, all co-written by Kang, alongside contributions from labelmate K-R&B singer Chancellor, who features on the song ‘Mad’. The duo had previously teamed up in November 2021 on a remake of Epik High’s hit 2005 song ‘Fly’ for South Korean social networking service Cyworld Z.

Kang’s new album also includes appearances by sokodomo on ‘How We Love’, Dbo on ‘Loser’, as well as Korean-American singer and rapper Jessi on ‘Don’t Tell’. Other notable credits on ‘The Story’ include songwriter Brian Lee (Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’, BLACKPINK‘s ‘Lovesick Girls’) and frequent CIX collaborator Styalz Fuego.

‘The Story’ is also notably Kang’s first domestic release of 2022, as well as his first since concluding his ‘Color’ trilogy of mini-albums last year – comprising ‘Cyan’ and ‘Magenta’ in 2020, and ‘Yellow’ in 2021.