Kanye reveals he owes $50million in taxes

Kanye West has revealed that he owes $50million (£41.6m) in taxes.

During a recent interview on Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL podcast (which the rapper stormed out of after being challenged on his antisemitic views), Ye said the Internal Revenue Service had locked down $75m (£62.4m) in his accounts because he owes $50m in tax.

West told Pool that his “finance people” had notified him that he will “have to pay a lot of taxes”, per The Independent.

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” he continued. “But I found out … they put a $75m hold on four of my accounts.”

West added: “And then they said, ‘You owe a lot of taxes’. Took me like six hours to find out how much… around $50m.”

The ‘DONDA’ artist acknowledged that he’s “obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet”, saying that he’s spoken to “different CFOs” within his business to work out whether not paying the funds would amount to tax evasion.

“So now… I get to actually learn how to run a company,” West went on. “I get to learn how… to count, really. It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”

Additionally, Ye claimed that he was making an attempt to buy his own bank. You can watch the interview in full above.

The news comes after West and Kim Kardashian reached an agreement regarding the terms of their divorce, with the former couple finalising proceedings this week.

The rapper is required to pay Kardashian $200,000 (£167,000) per month in child support. The ex-spouses have also agreed to each cover 50 per cent of their children’s medical, educational and security expenses.