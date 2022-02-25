Kanye West adds 12 more ‘Donda 2’ songs to Stem Player

Kanye West has updated his bespoke Stem Player platform to add 12 new songs to ‘Donda 2’, bringing it up to a current total of 16 tracks. Find the full, updated tracklist below.

The album – West’s 11th, and a direct follow-up to last year’s ‘Donda’ – is available exclusively via the platform, unique to the $200 (£150) device made by the rapper’s Yeezy Tech enterprise. Four songs from the record – ‘Security’, ‘Pablo’, ‘Broken Road’ and ‘We Did It Kid’ – were made available to Stem Player owners on Wednesday (February 23), following a listening party and live performance in Miami the night prior.

Among the 12 new songs added overnight are the previously-released ‘City Of Gods’ (featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys) and the Soulja Boy-assisted ‘First Time In A Long Time’. There are also two songs sporting guest spots from the late XXXTentacion (opener ‘True Love’ and ‘Selfish’) and a further two songs featuring ‘Pablo’ collaborator Future (‘Happy’ and ‘Keep It Burning’). It’s also been reported that Future executive produced the album.

‘Keep It Burning’ features an interpolation of ‘Burning Down The House’ by Talking Heads, while the song ‘Louie Bags’ samples a speech by current US Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, ‘Sci Fi’ samples the monologue that West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, gave when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October. One song, ‘Lord Lift Me Up’, does not feature West at all, instead being performed by Houston rapper Vory.

As it stands, only two songs played at the Miami event – ‘I’m Finna Love Me’ and ‘Mr. Miyagi’ – remain absent from the album. ‘Keep It Burning’, however, wasn’t played at the event, making its Stem Player debut the first time fans will have heard the track.

Going by a tentative tracklist for ‘Donda 2’ that West posted last week, there are six more songs that could be added to the mix in the near future. It’s worth noting, though, that none of those tracks were played at West’s Miami event on Tuesday (February 22).

There, fans were played around 45 minutes of music, including West’s recent collaborations with The Game (‘Eazy’) and Pusha T (‘Diet Coke’, which West co-produced). Following an appearance from the rapper’s Sunday Service Choir, the event moved to a live performance featuring multiple songs from ‘Donda’.

For his performance of ‘Jail 2’, West was joined by the track’s controversial featured artists: Marilyn Manson, who is facing multiple allegations and lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault (which he has denied), and DaBaby, who faced backlash last year after making homophobic comments during a festival appearance.

Over the weekend, West said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours following his announcement that it would be the only way to listen to ‘Donda 2’. In the wake of the announcement, though, Apple reportedly pulled their $2million (£1.5million) sponsorship deal with West.

The current tracklisting for ‘Donda 2’ is:

1. True Love (ft. XXXTentacion)

2. Broken Road (ft. Don Toliver)

3. Get Lost

4. Too Easy

5. Flowers

6. Security

7. We Did It Kid (ft. Baby Keem and Migos)

8. Pablo (ft. Travis Scott and Future)

9. Louie Bags (ft. Jack Harlow)

10. Happy (ft. Future)

11. Sci Fi (ft. Sean Leon)

12. Selfish (ft. XXXTentacion)

13. Lord Lift Me Up (performed by Vory)

13. Keep It Burning (ft. Future)

15. City Of Gods (ft. Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys)

16. First Time In A Long Time (ft. Soulja Boy)