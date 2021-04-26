Kanye West and Balenciaga’s DMX tribute shirts reportedly raise over $1million for late rapper’s family

A run of DMX tribute shirts designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by Kanye West‘s fashion brand Yeezy have reportedly raised $1million for the late rapper’s family.

The long sleeve shirts feature a graphic of DMX on the front with “R.I.P” printed above him, and crosses on either side. One sleeve sports the date he was born, and the other the date of his death.

According to TMZ‘s sources close to West, the shirts raked in more than $1million after going up for sale during DMX’s memorial service over the weekend, priced at $200 USD each. They were launched on the website DMX-tribute.com, selling out in just 24 hours.

In addition to commissioning the shirts, West was also among the artists who performed at DMX’s memorial service, “DMX: A Celebration of Life”, in Brooklyn on Saturday (April 24).

West opened the event with his Sunday Service Choir, singing Soul II Soul’s ‘Keep On Movin’, the Clark Sisters’ ‘You Brought The Sunshine’, the hymn ‘Jesus Loves Me’ and their original song ‘Excellent’.

Other performers at the service included Nas, Eve and Swizz Beatz. DMX’s 12-year-old daughter Sonovah also rapped a version of her father’s song ‘Slippin’, from his 1998 album ‘Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood’.

In an emotional tribute, DMX’s eldest son Xavier Simmons said “our father is a king, our father is an icon”.

“I am so honoured to have a father like we have. This man deepened my ability to love.”

DMX passed away on April 9 from a heart attack at the age of 50. Tributes have flowed for the rapper since his death, with Snoop Dogg, AJ Tracey, Swizz Beatz and the team behind Rick and Morty among those to honour him.