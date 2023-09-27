Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s ‘Jesus Is King 2’ album leaks

‘Jesus Is King 2’, Kanye West‘s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album, has leaked.

The album, made in collaboration with Dr. Dre, reportedly features tracks mostly made up of remixes of songs from the first album, along with guest appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius, as per HipHopDX.

Among the new tracks are ‘This Is The Glory’ featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, ‘Blood of the Lamb’ with Pusha T, L.A. Monster’ with A$AP Ferg and ‘Our King’ co-featuring Dre and 2 Chainz. There are also a number of new verses from West.

Advertisement

West, who now goes by Ye, first announced ‘Part 2’ back in 2019, sharing that it would be “coming soon”.

“Jesus Is King is my first clean album,” he said on Twitter. “I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest.”

Back in October 2022, it emerged that West is no longer signed to record label Def Jam.

The rapper and entrepreneur’s contract with his long-time record company expired with his 2021 album ‘DONDA‘.

It’s not known if Ye is currently without a label due to his spate of controversial comments last year that were been criticised as anti-Semitic or his “White Lives Matter” stunt, which drew significant backlash.

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘Jesus Is King’ in 2019, NME said that “an iconoclast sounds peaceful and fulfilled on this jubilant gospel collection”. It added: “Like many great rock stars before him, Kanye West has cranked up God’s jukebox. ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”

Back in November, it was revealed that West was suing an unknown Instagram user for allegedly leaking his music onto the social media platform.

Elsewhere, this summer Dr. Dre said that he doesn’t like “most” of modern hip-hop, but that he’s “never gonna hate” on current artists.